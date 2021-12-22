William “Bill” A. Deyette
QUEENSBURY — William “Bill” A. Deyette, 82, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury, with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.
Friends are invited to join the family at the Holiday Inn in Lake George following the services.
A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place in the spring at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.