William “Bill” A. Deyette

QUEENSBURY — William “Bill” A. Deyette, 82, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury, with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family at the Holiday Inn in Lake George following the services.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place in the spring at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.