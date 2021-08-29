 Skip to main content
William B. Wetherbee
CLEVERDALE — William B. Wetherbee of Cleverdale passed away on Friday, August 06, 2021. Friends wishing to do so, may pay their respects from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. At the family’s request, please wear a mask.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Lakeside Chapel, 360 Cleverdale Rd., Cleverdale. A reception will be held after the service at the Sans Souci in Cleverdale.

