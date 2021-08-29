William B. Wetherbee

CLEVERDALE — William B. Wetherbee of Cleverdale passed away on Friday, August 06, 2021. Friends wishing to do so, may pay their respects from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. At the family’s request, please wear a mask.