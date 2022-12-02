 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Alan Southwick

William Alan Southwick

WARRENSBURG/JOHNSBURG — A Celebration of Life for the late William Alan Southwick who passed away on Nov. 3, 2022 will be conducted from 2 p.m.–5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Johnsburg Squad Building, 624 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek, NY.

