{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A combined service for Walt and Jean will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. Visitation hours will precede the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Private graveside service for Walter and Jean will take place at Memory's Garden, Colonie.

Tags

Load comments