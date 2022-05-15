Viola Marie Wells

GLENS FALLS — Viola Marie Wells, 76, of Glens Falls went home to be with the lord on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to attend the burial on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street Glens Falls, NY.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.