SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Friends of Vincent “Jim” Cardinale may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

Burial will be held in the spring at a later date to be announced at the Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery in Saratoga.