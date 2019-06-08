{{featured_button_text}}

Victor 'Vic' G. Thomas

QUEENSBURY— Calling hours for Victor “Vic” G. Thomas will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside service will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street, with Father Karl Kuhn officiating.

