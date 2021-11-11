 Skip to main content
Victor Marc Lefebvre

Victor Marc Lefebvre

QUEENSBURY — Victor Marc "Uncle Vic" Lefebvre, 92, passed away on October 30, 2021 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George, NY. Family and friends are invited to a gathering at Victor's home immediately following the graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

