SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Vernon J. McCormick, 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

A graveside service with military honors will be conducted on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY, with Rev. Penny Brink of the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

