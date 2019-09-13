{{featured_button_text}}

POTTERSVILLE — Interment for Vernis R. Knickerbocker, 88, who died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Brant Lake Cemetery. Family will gather at Horicon Town Hall, State Route 8, Brant Lake, following.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown.

