Ursula C. Caivano

HUDSON FALLS — The Funeral Mass for Ursula C. Caivano, who passed away on Feb. 13, 2022, will be celebrated on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the Park in Hudson Falls. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

