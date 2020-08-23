 Skip to main content
Tyler John Hayward
Tyler John Hayward

Tyler John Hayward

HUDSON FALLS — Tyler John Hayward, 24, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, due to a motorcycle accident.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls with the Sister Donna Irvine, S.S.N.D., Chaplain Glens Falls Hospital, officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Tyler’s Book of memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Tyler Hayward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

