Trudie Ann McMaster

HULETTS LANDING — Trudie Ann McMaster who passed away on Aug. 30, 2022 will have a Celebration of Life from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 9, 2022 at “The Cedars” 5483 Bluff Head Road, Huletts Landing, NY 12841. RSVP’s are welcome, but not necessary, (call or text) 518-879-9815.