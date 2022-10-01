 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trudie Ann McMaster

HULETTS LANDING — Trudie Ann McMaster who passed away on Aug. 30, 2022 will have a Celebration of Life from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 9, 2022 at “The Cedars” 5483 Bluff Head Road, Huletts Landing, NY 12841. RSVP’s are welcome, but not necessary, (call or text) 518-879-9815.

