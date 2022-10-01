Trudie Ann McMaster
HULETTS LANDING — Trudie Ann McMaster who passed away on Aug. 30, 2022 will have a Celebration of Life from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 9, 2022 at “The Cedars” 5483 Bluff Head Road, Huletts Landing, NY 12841. RSVP’s are welcome, but not necessary, (call or text) 518-879-9815.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.