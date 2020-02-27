GLENS FALLS — Tommy J. Warner, 66, a resident of Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

