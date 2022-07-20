Todd Powell Fowler

ARGYLE — Todd Powell Fowler, 68, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home with the Rev. Deb Peacock, officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.