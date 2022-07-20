 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Todd Powell Fowler

Todd Powell Fowler

ARGYLE — Todd Powell Fowler, 68, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home with the Rev. Deb Peacock, officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

