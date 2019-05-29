{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH — A graveside service with full military honors for Thomas W. Clothier Sr., who passed away March 8, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Route 9N, Corinth, with Rev. Kenneth Swain officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

