Thomas V. Newton

HUDSON FALLS — Graveside services for Thomas V. Newton, who passed away on Feb. 11, 2022, will take place on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

