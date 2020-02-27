Thomas H. Keating
Thomas H. Keating

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for Thomas H. Keating will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home with the Deacon Frank Herlihy, officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Keating as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

