Thomas Gorthey

FORT EDWARD — Memorial Services for Thomas Gorthey, who passed away on April 27, 2020 will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to the time of services at noon. Burial with military honors will follow at Union Mills Cemetery in Broadalbin, NY. For online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.