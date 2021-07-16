 Skip to main content
Thomas C. Needham
Thomas C. Needham

THOMAS C. NEEDHAM

CHESTERTOWN — Thomas C. Needham, 87, died Saturday November 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Born September 16, 1933, in Warrensburg he was the son of the late Reginald and Alice (Perkins) Needham.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Reynold's Cemetery in Thurman. Thomas will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Cynthia "Cindy" Needham.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

