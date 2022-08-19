 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas A. Clark

Thomas A. Clark

QUEENSBURY — Thomas A. Clark, 73, passed away on Monday Aug. 15, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Family and friends may call Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

