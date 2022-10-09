 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theresa Stevens

At long last, Joe and Tom are having the long-awaited memorial service for their mom. It will be on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. There will be a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY.

The mass will be followed by a reception from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Parting Glass Restaurant, 40 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. If you are unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed on the St. Clement’s Church Facebook page. You do not need to be a member of Facebook to watch the video.

Go to your browser and type stclementschurch.com. Then click on the large brown circle at the top of the page which says, Facebook Livestream. To watch later, go to the same webpage and search the videos below for the correct one and click on it.

