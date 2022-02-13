 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theresa Jane Normandin

Theresa Jane Normandin

Theresa Jane Normandin, 81, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her home.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Please wear a mask.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

