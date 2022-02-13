Theresa Jane Normandin

Theresa Jane Normandin, 81, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her home.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Please wear a mask.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

