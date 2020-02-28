Theresa Eleanor “Ellie” Casey
Theresa Eleanor "Ellie" Casey

Theresa Eleanor “Ellie” Casey

QUEENSBURY — Family and friends of Theresa Eleanor “Ellie” Casey are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Pine View Cemetery on Quaker Road in Queensbury, with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

