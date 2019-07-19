{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Calling hours will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Deacon Bill Bazinet officiating.

Celebrate
the life of: Theresa A. Ryther
