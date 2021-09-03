 Skip to main content
Thelma "Terry" and Barry Waterston
NORTH CREEK — The family of the late Thelma "Terry" and Barry Waterston would like to invite family and friends to a celebration of their wonderful lives together from noon-3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Black Mountain Lodge, 2999 NY-8, Johnsburg.

