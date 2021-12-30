Thea Mae Burt

BOLTON LANDING — Thea M. Burt, 93, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, after a brief illness.

A graveside ceremony will commence at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.