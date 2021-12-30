 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thea Mae Burt

  • 0

Thea Mae Burt

BOLTON LANDING — Thea M. Burt, 93, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, after a brief illness.

A graveside ceremony will commence at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 food trends you never saw coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News