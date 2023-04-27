Terry Wade Davis

GLENS FALLS — Terry Wade Davis passed away April 13, 2023, in his home with his devoted bride of 35 years, Tina, by his side.

Visitation will take place Friday, April 28, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, located at 11 Lafayette St. Queensbury, NY.

A special reading and blessing for Terry will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.