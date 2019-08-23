{{featured_button_text}}

COSSAYUNA — Friends of Terry L. (Pollock) Bodkin may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. A memorial service will follow the calling hours at the funeral home at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding of the Lakeville Baptist Church officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

