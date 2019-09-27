{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS – A graveside service for Terrance “Terry” Bruno, of Hudson Falls, who passed away on March 16, 2019, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

