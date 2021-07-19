 Skip to main content
Teresa A. (Huot) De Lauri
Teresa A. (Huot) De Lauri

Teresa Anne (Huot) De Lauri

GLENS FALLS — Teresa Anne (Huot) De Lauri, 88, passed away at her home Tuesday, July 6, 2021, with her loving daughter Debra and son-in-law Chuck at her bedside.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Bill Bazinet officiating.

Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com

