Tammy Lyn Zarro

GLENS FALLS — Tammy Lyn Zarro, 54, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.