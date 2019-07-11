{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Calling hours for Tammy Davis will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

