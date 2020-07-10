Tamera "Tammy" (Nassivera) Elliott
HUDSON FALLS — Tamera “Tammy” (Nassivera) Elliott, 58, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Moss Street Cemetery.

