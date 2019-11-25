FORT EDWARD — Calling hours for Sylvia Joy Pliscofsky will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Wagner officiating.
A graveside ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.
