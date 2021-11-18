 Skip to main content
Sylvia F. McCall

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sylvia F. McCall, 90, of South Glens Falls, NY passed away on November 10, 2021.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Regan Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

