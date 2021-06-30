 Skip to main content
Susan Marie Cameron
WARRENSBURG — Prayer services for Susan Marie Cameron, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of February 23, 2020, will be 12 Noon on Thursday July 8, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., in Hudson Falls, graveside services will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

