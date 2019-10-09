{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A Memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. following the calling hours.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

