GLENS FALLS — Susan A. Canale, 63, of Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Friends may call from 1pm to 3 pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY. A prayer service will be held at 2:45 pm at the funeral home.

