Sue Ellen Harrington

Sue Ellen Harrington, 58, a resident of Louisiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling are scheduled from 2–4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at the funeral home.

For those who wish, online condolence may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

