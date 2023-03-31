Steven W. Deyette, Sr.
FORT EDWARD — A gathering and celebration of life will be held for Steven W. Deyette, Sr., who passed away January 10, 2023, on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St. in Hudson Falls.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
