Steven Robert Madden

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Steve Madden, 59, of Saratoga Springs, passed away unexpectedly at his home in the early morning hours of October 17, 2021.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury. Visiting hours will be from 1-3 p.m., with a service to follow at 3 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

