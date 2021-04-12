Sterling "Porky" J. Sumner

FORT EDWARD — Sterling "Porky" J. Sumner, 82, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital from complications of the Corona Virus.

Friends may call from 10:30 to 1:30 on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Due to covid restrictions we are limited to 60 people at a time in the funeral home, masks and social distancing are required.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Pork's memory can be made to Fort Edward Village Baptist Church, 131 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

