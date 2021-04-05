Stephen Robert Stout

GLENS FALLS — Stephen Robert Stout, 34, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday March 11, 2021, after a heroic battle with addiction.

Services will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family wishes donations be sent to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, in honor of his parents.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com