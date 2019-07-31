{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home with Rev. Bryan Fitzgerald of the Argyle Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will follow at the North Argyle Cemetery.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Stanley D. Tripp
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments