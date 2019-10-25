{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A funeral service and Mass for Sophie Arcuri will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday Oct. 25, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

