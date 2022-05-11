 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sonia Friberg McSpedon

  • 0

Sonia Friberg McSpedon

NEWCOMB — A graveside service for Sonia Friberg McSpedon, who passed away on January 13, 2022, will be conducted May 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Newcomb Cemetery, Rt. 28N in Newcomb, NY. The arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you move for freelance work?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News