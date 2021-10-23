Shirley Peregrim

ARGYLE — Shirley Peregrim, 95, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Services and burial will be conducted at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, 41 County Route 47, Argyle, NY 12809 on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences or to view Shirley’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.