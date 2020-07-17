Shirley May Havens
Shirley May Havens

HUDSON FALLS — Shirley May Havens, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. At Shirley's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

