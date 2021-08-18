Shirley M. DeLorme

WHITEHALL — Shirley M. DeLorme, who passed away on August 4, 2021, will have a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall. The Rev. Zachariah Chichester of the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church will be officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home.