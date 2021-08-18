 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shirley M. DeLorme
0 entries

Shirley M. DeLorme

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shirley M. DeLorme

WHITEHALL — Shirley M. DeLorme, who passed away on August 4, 2021, will have a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall. The Rev. Zachariah Chichester of the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church will be officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How social media is helping people decide what to buy

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News